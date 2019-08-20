|
Stephen L. Seyb, 71, of Keokuk, formerly of Donnellson, died Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Mississippi Valley Healthcare in Keokuk.
He was born March 12, 1948, the son of Leo L. and Ruth Viola Knowles Seyb.
He graduated from Donnellson High School with the class of 1966.
Stephen was a veteran of the U.S. Navy and served as a medic aboard the USS Sanctuary hospital ship during the Vietnam War, from 1966-1971. Stephen was awarded the Purple Heart for wounds received in action. Following his service in the Navy, he was active in the Boy Scouts and volunteered at Camp Eastman.
He moved to Minnesota where he lived for 40 years and was employed as a chef in a local restaurant.
In his younger years, he attended First Baptist Church in Keokuk and enjoyed singing in the church choir.
Stephen was very artistic and enjoyed painting scenery and flowers. He also enjoyed cooking. He had a great sense of humor and a very contagious laugh.
He is survived by four sisters, Barbara Smith of Centerville, Iowa, "Ginger" Virginia Jenkins-Curfman of Keokuk, Nancy (Robert) Harker of Arizona, and Delphine (David) Stratemeyer of Hubbard, Iowa; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A graveside service with military rites will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Keokuk National Cemetery, with the Rev. Tim Ayers officiating.
There will be no visitation.
The family requests no flowers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk is assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2019