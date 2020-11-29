1/1
Stephen Lee Sherrill
1958 - 2020
Stephen Lee Sherrill, (62), of Wyaconda, Mo., passed away at 8:29 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Scotland County Hospital in Memphis, Mo.

Stephen Lee Sherrill was born June 30, 1958, in Keokuk, the son of Raymond and Letha Haage Sherrill.

He married Linda Humes on Nov. 10, 1979, in Wyaconda.

Stephen was a factory worker for 37 years at Griffin Wheel in Keokuk. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and working on things he was tinkering with. An avid farmer, Stephen also cherished the time he could spend with his grandkids, and he loved being outdoors.

Stephen is survived by his wife, Linda; sons David Sherrill of Kahoka, Mo., and Anthony Sherrill of Wyaconda; parents, Raymond and Letha Sherrill of Kahoka; sister, Virginia Seaver of Kahoka; brothers-in-law Mark (Candy) Humes of Wyaconda, and William "Bill" (Lois) Humes, also of Wyaconda; and sisters-in-law Melissa Sherrill of Kahoka, and Sheila Humes, Wyaconda. His two grandchildren, Maverick and Micheal Sherrill of Kahoka, and two step-grandchildren, Havon and Adalyn Lay of Kahoka, will miss him dearly. Aunts, Goldie (Bud) Laymon of Revere, Mo., Marjorie Haage of Hamilton, Ill., and Esther Justice of Wyaconda also survive.

He was preceded in death by his brother Kenneth Sherrill; mother and father in-law, Alfred and Darlene Humes; nephew Adam Seaver; niece Mindy Humes; aunts and uncles, Edna and Joe Cooper, Esther and Floyd Nichols, Mary and George Beek, Mildred and Bob Symmonds, Joanne Ferguson, Stanley Haage, and Gary Justice.

Visitation for the public will be on Monday, Nov. 30, from noon until 6 p.m., at Wilson & Triplett Funeral Home in Kahoka. Please be aware that the family will not be present that day.

Private funeral services will be held with a cremation to follow. There will be an inurnment at a later date.

Memorial contributions in Stephen's name are suggested to the Clark County Cancer Society or to the Clark County Food Pantry and are greatly appreciated.

You are invited to share your memories of Stephen and leave a condolence at www.wilsontriplett.com.

Published in Daily Gate from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
12:00 - 06:00 PM
Wilson and Triplett Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Funeral Home - Kahoka
975 E Main
Kahoka, MO 63445
(660) 727-2117
