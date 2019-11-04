Home

Stephen Ray Folker, 68, of Keosauqua, formerly of Farmington, died at 6:20 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at the Keosauqua Health Care Center in Keosauqua.

The family will receive friends from 10-11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Schmitz Funeral Home in Farmington, with the Rev. Chad Welch officiating. Burial will be held at Christy Cemetery, rural Mt. Sterling, Iowa.
Published in Daily Gate from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
