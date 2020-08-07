1/1
Stephen Ray Genck
1952 - 2020
Stephen Ray Genck, 67, of Donnellson, passed away at 4:02 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Great River Hospice House in West Burlington.
He was born on Aug. 17, 1952, in Fort Madison, to John and Dolores Shepperd Genck. He married Jo Ann Miller on Jan. 22, 1972, in Fort Madison.
He was a truck driver for 42 years with a spotless record. He enjoyed his horses, dogs and his Harley.
Steve is survived by his wife, Jo Genck of Donnellson; two daughters, Vera "Suzi" (John) Roark of Wilcox, Ariz., and Billie McKeown of Fort Madison; one son, Jesse (Jessica) Genck of Donnellson; 14 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; one sister, Karen (Ben) Anderson of Donnellson; and his mother, Dolores Genck of Fort Madison.
He was preceded in death by his father  and one great grandson, Hunter.
Cremation has been entrusted to the care of King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory and no services are planned. Online condolences to Steve's family may be left at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com.

Published in Daily Democrat from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
