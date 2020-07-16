1/1
Steve L. Weaver
1956 - 2020
Steve L. Weaver, 63, of Kahoka, Mo., achieved his purpose to be with his Savior on the afternoon of Wednesday, July 15, 2020, surrounded by his family. A lifelong farmer, Steve believed in planting seeds, but the seeds that he planted with the most conviction were those of his faith and love in Jesus Christ. He cherished each and every season as they came and went with his wife, Caryn.

Steve was born Dec. 5, 1956, in Keosauqua, a son of Harley L. and Esther Kutcher Weaver.

He married Caryn Bair on Jan. 11, 1975, in Keokuk. Together they have four children who all survive, Greg Weaver of Holts Summit, Mo., John (Cari) Weaver of Revere, Mo., Jeff (Britni) Weaver of Palmyra, Mo., and Lisa (T.J.) Duncan of Danville, Iowa.

He is also survived by his mother, Esther Weaver, and father-in-law, Richard McWilliams, both of Revere; 11 grandchildren, Hannah and Jacob Weaver of Holts Summit, Maggie, Lukas and Mollie Weaver of Revere, Laney, Gracie, Blake and Samuel Weaver of Palmyra, and Carter and Carli Duncan of Danville.

He had a strong work ethic, which he never waivered on his entire life. He is further survived by three sisters, Debbie (Chuck) Slifer of Sterling, Ill., Barbie (Paul) O'Day of Kahoka, and Janet Millen of Lexington, Ky.; a sister-in-law, Terry McWilliams of Moorestown, N.J.; as well as several nieces and nephews and other relatives.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harley L. Weaver; mother-in-law, Mary Joy McWilliams; and brother-in-law, David Millen.

His children truly extended far beyond his own four, with nieces and nephews that number strong and cover the country. An avid Clark County R-1 Indian fan, he loved not only time with his family, but traveling to as many games, events, or opportunities to be with them, and he found no greater peace than time spent at his farm and family cabin.

Steve was a faithful member and deacon of the Amazing Grace Bible Church in Kahoka. He was a former Clark County R-1 School Board member and was on the board of Clark Mutual Insurance. He was a former employee of Green Valley Seed and, since July of 2006, was employed by Prairieland F.S. where he was the Agronomy Area Manager. He was weeks away from retirement and had looked forward to many projects he had planned.

As a farmer, Steve knew that the seeds he planted needed attention, cultivation, and harvest. The beauty of his passing is that he was ready for his own harvest, and those seeds of faith and love in Christ have been passed on to his family.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, July 19, at 1:30 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka, with the Rev. Dean Tomlinson officiating. Burial will follow in the Anson Cemetery.

Friends may call at Wilson Funeral Home after 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 18, with family receiving friends from 5-7 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to Amazing Grace Bible Church, Anson Cemetery, or to Caryn Weaver for a fund to be established in Steve's name in the field of agriculture.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.wilsonfuneralservice.com.

Published in Daily Gate from Jul. 16 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Funeral Home - Kahoka
975 E Main
Kahoka, MO 63445
(660) 727-2117
Memories & Condolences
10 entries
July 16, 2020
I am so shocked and saddened by this news. Please know I am thinking of you all, & you will be in my prayers. (Hugs Caryn!) May the wonderful memories help to ease your sadness at this time & until you are reunited some day. Sending lots of love & prayers!
Julia McDaniel
Friend
July 16, 2020
Thinking of Steve & your family during this time of sorrow.
Bonnie & Buddy Martin
July 16, 2020
Britini, Jeff & family I am so sorry for your loss. May prayers of comfort ease your sorrow.
Tina Townsend
Family
July 16, 2020
Knowing Steve was a true Blessing. He will be greatly missed by all. Sending our thoughts and prayers for the Family. Sincerely, Gale and Donna Gray
Donna Gray
July 16, 2020
So sorry to hear of the sad news. My thoughts are with you.
Brenda Brown
Friend
July 16, 2020
Caryn, so shocked and sorry to hear of Steves passing. Still cant believe it. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and the family.
Bob and Jackie Bair
Family
July 16, 2020
Ray and I would like to extend our sympathy to Karen and the Weaver family. We are thinking of all of you.
Mikie O'Bryant
Acquaintance
July 16, 2020
Caryn and family, Kent and I are so very sorry for your loss. Steve was a truly amazing guy. Our thoughts and prayers go out to you.
Kent & Rhonda Kirchner
Friend
July 16, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about Steve!! During these difficult times, reflect on the times you have has with him and share those good memories with family and friends. These stories will always be in your hearts and keeps him within each of you. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Todd and Kelly Campbell
Friend
July 15, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Prayers for you and your family. Jeanne philp dean.
Jeanne Dean
Classmate
