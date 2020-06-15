Steven A. Rankin
1947 - 2020
Steven A. Rankin, 73 of Lomax, Ill., died Saturday, June 13, 2020.
He was born March 10, 1947, in LaHarpe, Ill., the son of John Dale and Aletha Bradford Rankin. On Aug.17, 1969, he married Margaret Six in Dallas City, Ill.
Steve served in the U.S. Army from 1966 - 1968. As a young man, he began farming with his grandfather, William Bradford and his father. At the age of 16 he joined his dad in his trucking business.
He always loved farming and especially enjoyed time spent with his daughter and grandchildren when they would visit his farm.
Surviving are his wife; one daughter, Lisa (Jimmy) Messer of Moore, SC; two grandchildren, Emma and Corbin Messer; and one brother, Brian (Michelle) Jones of Lomax.
Steve was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in his memory for the Henderson County Hospice. Contributions may be sent to; Steven Rankin memorial Fund, c/o Banks & Beals Funeral Home, PO Box 503, LaHarpe, IL 61450.
To sign the guestbook and leave a condolence, please visit his obituary at banksbeals.com.

Published in Daily Democrat from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
