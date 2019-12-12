|
Steven Bryant, 66, of Keokuk, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill.
Steven was born June 16, 1953, in Keokuk, to Gaylord and Rita McLellan Bryant.
Steven is a lifelong resident of Keokuk. He did one year of tech school where he obtained the proper certification to operate heavy equipment. Steven worked for Keokuk Gas Company, Keokuk Contractors, Keokuk Water works, and Siemens. He was a Baptist by faith. Steven enjoyed working in his yard and riding his motorcycle.
Steven is survived by three children, Mike Bryant of Keokuk, Katie Bryant of Mexico, Mo., and Corey Bryant of St. Louis; two sisters, Vicki (Harold) Fenton of Keokuk, and Rita Hanson of Iowa City; six grandchildren, Lisa Bryant, Konner Bryant, Korbyn Dorsey, Kamiliah Dorsey, Natalie Bryant, and Kamarion Dorsey; and several nieces and nephews.
Steven was preceded in death by his parents.
A celebration of life and gathering of family and friends will be from 4-6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at DeJong-Greaves Celebration of Life Centers, 917 Blondeau St., Keokuk.
Tributes and condolences may be entered at dejongsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019