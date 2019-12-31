Home

Steven Dean "Steve" Schwartz

Steven Dean "Steve" Schwartz Obituary
Steven "Steve" Dean Schwartz, 66, of The Villages, Fla., passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, due to complications from lung cancer, and is now fishing at that great trout stream in the sky.

Steve is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Sharon Kay (Laurich) Schwartz, his children, Emily Schwartz (Jessica Campbell) and Adam Schwartz (Ashley Fay), his sister, Sharon (Schwartz) Aasheim, and his brother, David Schwartz. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews and their children.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Orrin and Helen Pauline (Waller) Schwartz, his brother, William "Bill" Schwartz, and his son, Jason Schwartz.

Born on November 11, 1953 in Ottumwa, Steve married Sharon Laurich on August 6, 1977, and graduated from pharmacy school at the University of Iowa in 1981. A respected pharmacist for four decades, he lived for many years in Donnellson, where he and Sharon raised their two children, before moving to The Villages, Fla., in 2013. An avid outdoorsman, Steve loved fishing, golfing, country music, and grilling for family and friends. He was an Army veteran, a leader in the Boy Scouts of America, and an active member of the American Legion.

A celebration of Steve's life was held at Beyers Funeral Home at 1123 W. Main Street, Leesburg, Fla., on Friday, December 27. He will be interred at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fla., at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to American Legion Post 474 in Donnellson. As there is not an online option for donations, please make checks payable to American Legion Post 474 and send them to: Gary Haeffner, 704 Dewey Ave., Donnellson, IA, 52625. An alternative would be for people to plant trees in Steve's memory through americanforests.org.
Published in Daily Democrat on Dec. 31, 2019
