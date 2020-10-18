Steven Griffiths, 63, of Fort Madison, passed away at 3:52 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at his home.
He was born on Nov. 25, 1956, in LaHarpe, Ill., to John and Phyllis Hanley Griffiths. On Feb. 18, 1994, he married Mary Tegethoff Uhlik in Fort Madison.
Steve worked lifelong at the family business, Colusa Grain and Elevator.
He enjoyed woodworking and being outdoors working around the house. Steve loved playing pool, socializing and being around people. Steve was a connoisseur of the finer "things" in life. He was an avid Dallas Cowboy fan and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
Survivors include his wife, Mary Griffiths of Fort Madison; one daughter, Alicia Griffiths of Fort Madison; two sons, Andy (Ashley) Uhlik of Oak Grove, Mo. and Matt (Jennifer) Uhlik of Jefferson City, Mo.; eight grandchildren; three brothers, Dale Griffiths of Nauvoo, Ill., D.J. Griffiths of Colusa, Ill., and John Hobart of Warsaw, Ill.; one sister, Mary Davis of Las Vegas; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Mark.
The family will meet with friends from noon until 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory. A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Myers Cemetery, rural Dallas City, Ill., with Reverend David Poland officiating.
Per his wishes, cremation has been entrusted to King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for Lee County Hospice and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com