|
|
Steven Jay "Garbo" Robinson, 59, of Carthage, Ill., passed away Sunday evening, Nov. 17, 2019, at Memorial Hospital in Carthage.
Steven was born Jan. 15, 1960, in Keokuk, the son of Lloyd and Sherrill (Egley) Robinson Jr. He attended Carthage High School.
On Aug. 14, 1982, he was united in marriage with Susan Redenius. They had three children. They later divorced.
Steven had worked many years for Good Apple Publishing in Carthage, until its closure. He also served as the Hunters Activities director for Lake Linda for many years. Steven had worked at Bergman Farm Supply in Carthage, and as a carpenter for several construction companies. He enjoyed playing in the Carthage golf and pool leagues over the years. Steven had an easy manner and was well known and liked by everyone who knew him. He was a Chicago Cubs and Bears fan, and enjoyed mushroom hunting and gravel traveling.
Steven is survived by two children, Corey (Courtney Huls) Robinson of Carthage, and Lacey (Robbie) Finton of Hamilton, Ill.; his mother, Sherrill Hobbs of Carthage; two brothers, Michael (Joyce) Robinson of Bentley, Ill., and David Robinson of Bloomington, Ill.; a sister, Teresa Robinson of Carthage; three nephews, Robby (Jennifer) Robinson, Carthage, Ryan (Jennifer) Robinson, Carthage, and Jeremy Robinson, Macomb, Ill.; and a niece, Andrea (Eric) Riebling, Good Hope, Ill.; also several great-nieces and great-nephews and aunts and uncles. Also, his longtime friend and companion, Lisa Dye of Carthage, and her children, Lacey Preston and Larissa Yoho, and their children, Trinity and Liberty Preston, and Abigail and Christian Yoho.
He was preceded in death by his father, Lloyd Robinson Jr., and a son, Steven Zachary Robinson. Also, his maternal and paternal grandparents.
Visitation will be from 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage, with family meeting friends from 5-8 p.m. Private family services will be held at a later date.
A memorial fund has been established.
Printy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Gate from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019