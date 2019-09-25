Home

Printy Funeral Home
317 Main St
Warsaw, IL 62379
(217) 256-4700
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Printy Funeral Home
317 Main St
Warsaw, IL 62379
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Printy Funeral Home
317 Main St
Warsaw, IL 62379
View Map
Steven Ray Finton


1957 - 2019
Steven Ray Finton Obituary
Steven Ray "Steve" Finton, 62, of Quincy, Ill., passed away on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at his home in Quincy.

Steve was born on Feb. 6, 1957, in Keokuk, the son of Robert E. and Mary Jane (Coffman) Finton.

He was united in marriage with Roberta "Bobbie" Phillips. She survives.

Steve was a member of Madison Park Christian Church in Quincy and spent his working career at Gates Air and Dot Foods. His job at Gates Air took him all over, allowing him to see the world. When he wasn't working, Steve enjoyed spending time outdoors, watching wildlife and riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle. He built impressive model trains in his basement, complete with handmade scenery. His greatest joys in life, however, were his grandchildren, whom he loved dearly.

Steve is survived by his wife Bobbie Finton of Quincy; two sons, Brian Finton of Alaska, and Brandon (Cassie) Grunewald of Warsaw, Ill.; two daughters, Sara (LaRenzo) Clay of Keokuk, and Rachael (Scott) Vaughan of Quincy; two sisters, Mary (Don) Macintosh and Carrie (Randy) Hutson; four brothers, Robert "Bob" Finton, Timothy Finton, Thomas Finton, and Mathew (Cara) Finton; and 10 grandchildren. Other survivors include many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Steve is preceded in death by his parents and his brother John Finton.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 26, at Printy Funeral Home in Warsaw, Ill., with burial to follow at Oakland Cemetery in Warsaw.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday from 9-11 a.m. directly before the service.

Memorials in memory of Steve may be directed to the Blessing Cancer Center.

Tributes and condolences may be left at www.printyfuneralhome.com.

Printy Funeral Home of Warsaw is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Gate from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
