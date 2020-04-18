|
|
Susan G. (Jo) Farrington, born in Lee County, Iowa to Ed and Babe Geers on Oct. 12, 1946, passed away at her home in Gilbert, Arizona on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020. ?
She was raised in rural Iowa and graduated from Saint Mary's High School in West Point.
Jo then enlisted in the Navy where she trained as radiologist and proudly served as a Naval Corpsman at Long Beach Hospital.
While in California, she met her future ex-husband, Jim Farrington. Two years after marriage they had their only child. Collectively, after a little moving around, they settled in Arizona. There she began working for Motorola in import/export compliance. This "glamorous" job took her around the world, although she mainly saw airports, offices, and hotel rooms to her dismay!
She retired from Motorola/Emerson after three decades of service. Along the way she influenced and befriended many.
As a retired person, her favorite job was being a Grandma!
Jo was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Babe Geers.
She is survived by her daughter, Terri (Eric) Naddy and grandson, Declan. Also surviving are her sisters, Bes (Paul) Walker, Kate (Dennis) Menke, Rosemary (Keith) Klemmt, Ruby (Tom) Peters. She was Aunt Jo to many nieces, nephews, and greats.
In lieu of a funeral service, a celebration of life (party) will be held once "the COVID-19 nonsense" is over.?
Jo was generous with her time and friendship. Please consider donating your time or treasure to an organization, school, or entity that is near and dear to your own heart.
Published in Daily Democrat from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020