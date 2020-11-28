1/1
Susan J. (May) Meredith
1951 - 2020
Susan J. Meredith, 69, of Fort Madison, passed away at 8:44 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at her home.

She was born on July 8, 1951, in Grand Rapids, Mich., to George and Ethel Green May. On Nov.5, 1971 she married William Meredith in Grand Rapids.

Susan worked at Sheaffer Pen Company and was a teacher's assistant for the Fort Madison Community School District.

She was a member of the First United Pentecostal Church and was involved in all aspects there. For over 35 years she prided herself by sitting in the second row on the left hand side.

Susan enjoyed going to amusement parks and especially loved riding roller coasters. She loved traveling to Michigan with her grandson, Talan and attending all her grandchildren's sporting events. Her greatest love was her husband Bill with whom she cherished her life.

Survivors include three daughters, Michelle Meredith of Fort Madison, Darria Doty of Grinnell, Dionna Thueson of Stillwater, Minn.; three sons, Lance Meredith of Fort Madison and Ryan and Kyle Meredith of West Burlington; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; two sisters, Cathy Lett and Carol Blake of Grand Rapids.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, David.

Per her wishes, cremation has been entrusted to King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory. A Celebration of Life will be held were held at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, at First United Pentecostal Church.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established for the First United Pentecostal Church and she would love for anyone to swing by some Sunday and attend a service. Online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com

Published in Daily Democrat from Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
