Susan Schwab Rothlauf, 79, passed away Sept. 17, 2020, in Cottonwood, Ariz.



She was born Oct. 7, 1940, in Keokuk.



Susan is survived by her husband, Charles Rothlauf, who was originally from Burlington, to whom she was married for 57 years. He survives.



Also surviving are her two sons, Eric and Kirk, and four grandchildren.

