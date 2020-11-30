1/1
Sylvia Marcine (Hohl) Orndorff
1926 - 2020
Sylvia Marcine Orndoff, 94, of Burlington died at 8:10 p.m. Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at GRMC Klein Center, where she was currently residing.

Sylvia was the daughter of Alfred and Bertha Nelson Hohl, born near Donnellson, October 31, 1926. At the age of five her family moved to a farm near Argyle where she attended elementary and high school, graduating in 1944 as valedictorian of her class.

On March 23, 1949 she married Charles William Orndoff who was still in the service, so they lived in a naval housing unit near San Francisco, Calif., until he was discharged in September 1949. Charles died January 17, 2013, after 63 years of marriage.

Sylvia was an elementary school teacher for 24 years at Argyle, Wells-Carey in Keokuk, Middletown, Mt. Hamill, North Hill, St. Patricks, and St. Johns in Burlington. After retiring from teaching, Sylvia worked at the Burlington High School as textbook librarian for 11 years until 1991. Shortly after this her husband Charles opened his own insurance brokerage, Orndoff & Associates in West Burlington where she worked with him. In 2003 they moved their office to 208 Jefferson downtown Burlington until they retired in December 2012, Sylvia at age 86.

She enjoyed music, reading, being in her yard with flowers and gardening, being around and helping kids - especially her grandchildren. She loved dancing with her husband and watching sports with him - especially the Iowa Hawkeyes football and basketball games.

Survivors include two daughters, Vicky (Fred) Nigro of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Lori Lock of Burlington; four grandchildren, Melissa Bahnson, Heather Hagan, Charles Lock, and Alex Lock; five great-grandchildren, Cassie Bahnson, Morgan Bahnson, Austin Bahnson, Kylee Hagan and Larry Hagan; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death were her grandparents, parents, husband, one sister, one brother, and one nephew.

Friends may call noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, December 3, at Lunning Chapel; family will not be present. A private family funeral service will be held Friday, December 4, at First Christian Church. Pastor David Yonker will officiate. Due to Covd-19 restrictions, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

A memorial has been established for First Christian Church-Disciples of Christ.

Published in Daily Democrat from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lunning Chapel
2620 Mount Pleasant St
Burlington, IA 52601
319-752-2771
