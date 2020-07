Tawnya K. Ammer, 62, of Lake of the Oaks, near Canton, Mo., formerly of Nauvoo, Ill., died at 9:14 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020, at her home.



A memorial service will be at noon Saturday, July 18, at First Christian Church in Keokuk. Inurnment will follow in the Nauvoo City Cemetery.



The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of services, Saturday, at the church. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, masks will be required.

