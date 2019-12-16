Home

King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
Terry Eugene King


1945 - 2019
Terry Eugene King Obituary
Terry Eugene King, 74, of Oceanside, Calif. and formerly of Fort Madison, passed away Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 at his home after a battle with pancreatic cancer.
He was born on July 11, 1945, in Fort Madison, to Willard and Wilhelmina Baxter King. On April 21, 1970, he married Kathaline "Kathy" Mueller and they later divorced. He then married Barbara King on Sept. 13, 1994.
Terry served his whole career with the US Marine Corp and retired as Master Gunnery Sergeant after 30 years of service. He served in several different locations including the United States, South Vietnam and Japan. Terry received several decorations including Meritorious Service with Gold Star, Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, the Combat Action Ribbon and the Humanitarian Service Medal. Also received the National Defense Service Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, Vietnamese Service Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, Meritorious Unit Commendations, Good Conduct Medal and Letters of Appreciation, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon.
Terry enjoyed traveling and going to movies.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara King of Oceanside, Calif.; one daughter, Christine (William) Bowker of Fort. Madison; one son, Terry Deon (Shelly) King of Elko, Nev.; three grandchildren, Grant Niggemeyer, Kinnedy Niggemeyer and Dakota King; a step daughter, Desiree Hernandez of Oceanside, Calif.; three brothers, George King of Murray, Kent., Derr Edward King of Missouri City, Texas and Richard King of Fort. Madison; one sister, Gayle King of Murray, Kent.; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother John and a nephew, Robert.
Per his wishes, his body has been cremated. There will be a graveside service held at at a later date in Oakland Cemetery.
King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com
Published in Daily Democrat from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
