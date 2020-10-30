1/1
Terry Kay (Curtis) Todd
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terry Kay Todd, 65, of Lomax, Ill., passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Great River Medical Center in West Burlington.

She was born Sept. 20, 1955, in Washington, Iowa, the daughter of Charles and Dorothy Walton Curtis. On Oct. 5, 1979, she married Danny Todd in Lomax. He survives.

Terry was a graduate of Winfield High School. She was employed for several years at Methode Corporation in Carthage, Ill. She enjoyed cooking and baking, and especially loved spending time with her family and her cats.

Survivors include her husband; two daughters, Stacey Knapp of Stronghurst, Ill., and Nikki (Brandon Dixon) Jackson of Burlington;, four sons, Josh Todd of LaHarpe, Ill., Jeremy (Tina) Todd of Dallas City, Ill., Jason Todd of Lomax, Ill., Justin (Aleta) Todd of Hamilton, Ill.; 18 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and one brother, Rodney (Vicki) Curtis of Blakesburg.

She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Doug Curtis.

The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Monday at Banks & Beals Funeral Home in Dallas City. Due to the pandemic, the family requests all persons attending wear masks and observe social distancing.

A private family funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Banks & Beals in Dallas City, followed by burial in the Crawfordsville, Iowa Cemetery.

Memorials have been established for the Cystic Fibrosis foundation and the Iowa Donor Network.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Banks & Beals Funeral Homes
579 E. 3rd St.
Dallas City, IL 62330
(217) 852-3515
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Banks & Beals Funeral Homes Dallas City Facility

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved