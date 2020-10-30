Terry Kay Todd, 65, of Lomax, Ill., passed away Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Great River Medical Center in West Burlington.



She was born Sept. 20, 1955, in Washington, Iowa, the daughter of Charles and Dorothy Walton Curtis. On Oct. 5, 1979, she married Danny Todd in Lomax. He survives.



Terry was a graduate of Winfield High School. She was employed for several years at Methode Corporation in Carthage, Ill. She enjoyed cooking and baking, and especially loved spending time with her family and her cats.



Survivors include her husband; two daughters, Stacey Knapp of Stronghurst, Ill., and Nikki (Brandon Dixon) Jackson of Burlington;, four sons, Josh Todd of LaHarpe, Ill., Jeremy (Tina) Todd of Dallas City, Ill., Jason Todd of Lomax, Ill., Justin (Aleta) Todd of Hamilton, Ill.; 18 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and one brother, Rodney (Vicki) Curtis of Blakesburg.



She was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Doug Curtis.



The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Monday at Banks & Beals Funeral Home in Dallas City. Due to the pandemic, the family requests all persons attending wear masks and observe social distancing.



A private family funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, at Banks & Beals in Dallas City, followed by burial in the Crawfordsville, Iowa Cemetery.



Memorials have been established for the Cystic Fibrosis foundation and the Iowa Donor Network.

