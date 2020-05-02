Thelma "Louise" Hope
1926 - 2020
Thelma "Louise" Hope, 93, of Fort Madison. and formerly of Brookfield, M0., passed away at 5:28 p.m. Friday, May 1, 2020, at Fort Madison Community Hospital.
She was born on July 16, 1926, in Green City, Mo., to Ozzie and Lou Bankes. On Dec. 5, 1946, she married Donald D. Hope in Kirksville, Mo., and he passed away on Sept.3, 2008.
Louise worked along side with her husband at Hope Jewelry and Gifts and retired in 1990. She was a member of the First Christian Church in Brookfield, Mo. where she was very active in all aspects. Louise enjoyed doing yard work and cooking especially for family gatherings.
She was an avid sports fan and especially loved the Kansas City Chiefs, Kansas City Royals and the Brookfield Bulldogs. She and Don volunteered on various committees and were very active throughout the years in Brookfield.
Survivors include one son, Terry (Karen) Hope of Fort Madison; one daughter in law, Diana (Kenny) Hope-Wemhoff who was married to Dennis and he passed away on Feb. 9, 2002; nine grandchildren, Ben (Sara) Hope, Erin (Chad) Phelps, Jacob (Jessica) Hope, Andrew Hope, Monica (Sean) Miller, Natalie Hope, Todd Noll, Cody (Jade) Nabors, Dena (Dallas) Hodges; 19 great grandchildren, Lola, Allee, Coye, Taylor, Lincoln, Jaxson, Bentley, Rylie, Taylor, Karlee, Cameron, Joshua, DeLanee, Carter, Dayton, Lucy, Colten, Cannon, and Kelbi.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her son Dennis, and grandson in law, Greg Bunnell.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 9, at Rose Hill Cemetery in Brookfield, with Rev. Mandy Tarpening officiating. The family will meet with friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. prior to the graveside service at Wright Funeral Home in Brookfield.
King-Lynk Funeral Home is assisting the family locally.
A memorial has been established for Dialysis Clinic, INC in Macon, Mo., and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com

Published in Daily Democrat from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
