1/1
Thelma M. Bryant
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thelma M. Bryant, 95, of Alexandria, Mo., passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at River Hills Village in Keokuk.

Thelma was born May 23, 1925, in Keokuk, the daughter of Frank and Iris (Harmon) Reed.

On January 1, 1945, she was united in marriage with James Maurice "Maury" Bryant at the Presbyterian Church in Alexandria. He preceded her in death on Oct. 16, 2006.

A lifelong resident of the Keokuk and Alexandria area, Thelma was a member of First Christian Church in Keokuk. She spent her working career employed at Thomas Truck and Swifts, and assisted her husband on the family farm. She also worked at the Arrowhead Bowl in Keokuk when it first opened in the early 1960s. In her free time, she enjoyed swimming. Thelma was an active member of the community, serving on many boards, including the Hoerner YMCA, the United Way, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, domestic abuse and foster care. She was an avid bowler, bowling in leagues for decades. She also taught youth league bowling and was instrumental in starting the Big Brothers Big Sisters Bowlathon. Her selfless giving of her time and talents touched the lives of countless children.

Thelma is survived by her daughter, Jennie Bryant of Keokuk; her brother, Elmer Reed of Seattle; four grandchildren, Bryan (Stephanie) Schuette and James (Christine) Schuette, both of Las Vegas, Ray Herr of Fort Madison, and John (Sara) Herr of South Bend, Ind.; six great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. Other survivors include several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Thelma was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter Linda Schuette; and two sisters, Doris Reed and Mariellen Hoock.

Thelma's life will be celebrated with a funeral service at 11 a.m. Monday, July 13, at DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home at 917 Blondeau St., Keokuk, with burial to follow at Frazee Cemetery near Wayland, Mo.

Visitation will be at the funeral home on Sunday, July 12, from 1-6 p.m., with family meeting friends from 3-6 p.m.

Memorials may be directed to the Hoerner YMCA, the Youth Bowling League, or the American Cancer Society.

Tributes and condolences may be left at www.dejongsfuneralhome.com.

DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home of Keokuk is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Gate from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeJong-Greaves Celebration of Life Center - Blondeau St.
917 Blondeau Street
Keokuk, IA 52632
(319) 524-2340
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved