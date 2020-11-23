1/1
Theodore F. Steward
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theodore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Theodore F. "Pete" Steward, 96, of Burnside, Ill., passed away at 5:25 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at St. Vincent's Home in Quincy, Ill.

Pete was born May 16, 1924, the son of Joseph and Loreta (Hutchenson) Steward, in Augusta, Ill.

He was united in marriage with Marie Underwood on March 14, 1949. She preceded him in death.

Pete served in World War II in the U.S. Army in Naples, Rome, Southern France, the Rhineland, and Central Europe, receiving a Silver Star and a Bronze Arrowhead. He received his honorable discharge in 1945.

Pete had lived in the Burnside area since 1949 and worked at the Burnside Feed Mill for 35 years. He loved fishing and watching wrestling and St. Louis Cardinals baseball games on TV. He was a member of the Burnside Christian Church and the Carthage V.F.W.

Pete is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marie; seven brothers; and three sisters.

Graveside services will be at Moss Ridge Cemetery at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, with military rites.

Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Gate from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Printy Funeral Home
405 Cherry St
Carthage, IL 62321
(217) 357-3144
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Printy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved