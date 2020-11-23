Theodore F. "Pete" Steward, 96, of Burnside, Ill., passed away at 5:25 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at St. Vincent's Home in Quincy, Ill.



Pete was born May 16, 1924, the son of Joseph and Loreta (Hutchenson) Steward, in Augusta, Ill.



He was united in marriage with Marie Underwood on March 14, 1949. She preceded him in death.



Pete served in World War II in the U.S. Army in Naples, Rome, Southern France, the Rhineland, and Central Europe, receiving a Silver Star and a Bronze Arrowhead. He received his honorable discharge in 1945.



Pete had lived in the Burnside area since 1949 and worked at the Burnside Feed Mill for 35 years. He loved fishing and watching wrestling and St. Louis Cardinals baseball games on TV. He was a member of the Burnside Christian Church and the Carthage V.F.W.



Pete is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marie; seven brothers; and three sisters.



Graveside services will be at Moss Ridge Cemetery at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, with military rites.



Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.

