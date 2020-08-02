1/1
Theresa Giannaris
1950 - 2020
Theresa Giannaris, 69, of Quincy, Ill., died Thursday, May 28, 2020, at her home.

She was born July 15, 1950, in Keokuk, the daughter of Harold and Ruth Washburn Giannaris.

Theresa graduated from high school in 1968 and then graduated from college with a teaching degree and a computer degree.

She had been employed at Sheaffer Pen in Fort Madison, and later at Blessing Hospital and Chaddock, both in Quincy.

Theresa is survived by four aunts, Shirley (Ken) Dodge of Hamilton, Ill., and Sheila Kay, Kathleen Boltz and Sharon Cockrell, all of Keokuk; and several cousins including, Sherri Briggs, Donna Barnes and Carla Montgomery.

A graveside service will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 6, at Oakland Cemetery in Keokuk.

Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.

Published in Daily Gate from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
