Thomas B. "Tom" Martin, 67, of Hamilton, Ill., passed away at his home Friday afternoon, July 24, 2020, in Hamilton.



Tom was born March 26, 1953, in Bridgeton, N.J. His mother was Bessie Burdsall.



On Sept. 3, 2011, he was united in marriage to Elizabeth "Beth" Cluney in Bushnell, Ill. He worked in construction.



Tom is survived by his wife, Beth, of Hamilton; two sons, Thomas Burdsall and Brian (Dottie) Burdsall, both of Maryland; two daughters, Amber (Jimmy) Mathews of Hamilton and Tiffany (Caleb) Smith of Macomb, Ill.; 16 grandchildren; four siblings, Debbie Echelberger of Florida, Brian Lewis of Colorado, Dawn Colman of Florida, and Chuck Lewis of Delaware.



He was preceded in death by his mother; a brother, Wayne; and a grandson, T.J. Burdsall.



Private family services will be held.



Memorials may be directed to the family of Thomas Martin.



Printy Funeral Home of Hamilton is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store