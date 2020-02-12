Home

Thomas Dean "Tommy" Ward


1966 - 2020
Thomas Dean "Tommy" Ward Obituary
Thomas "Tommy" Dean Ward was born July 1, 1966, in Chicago, Ill., to Betty (Schmollinger) Ward and Wayne Ward. He passed away peacefully surrounded by those he loved on Feb. 8, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy.
He grew up in Chicago with siblings Billy and Cheri. When he was a child the Ward family moved to Keokuk, and opened the Gypsy Dell Supper Club. He grew up working in the family business. He worked for many years at Shottenkirk in Fort Madison selling cars to loyal customers in the community. On the weekends, he spent his time keeping customers entertained as a bartender at the Gypsy Dell.
Tommy will be forever known to his family as a fantastic storyteller, a barterer, a jokester, a tinkerer, a musician, a prankster, and a loving family man. We all know Tommy never met a stranger and there was never a dull moment when he was around.
He is survived by his life partner, Mary Reittinger; two children, Alison Ward (Ross Jenkins) of Keokuk, and Benjamin Ward at home; grandaughter Amelia Jenkins; stepson Liam Reittinger of Iowa City; two brothers, William Ward of Keokuk, and Doug Ward of Wisconsin; and his cousin, Ziggy, who is like a brother; many cousins, nieces, and nephews who all loved him and will miss him very much.
He is preceded in death by his mother Betty, his father Wayne, and his sister Cheryl (Atterberg) Ward.
A celebration of life event will be scheduled for this spring. Funeral arrangements are in care of Duker & Haugh Funeral Home. www.dukerandhaugh.com
Published in Daily Democrat from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
