DeJong’s Funeral Home, Inc.
917 Blondeau Street
Keokuk, IA 52632
(319) 524-2340
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
9:30 AM
DeJong’s Funeral Home, Inc.
917 Blondeau Street
Keokuk, IA 52632
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
DeJong’s Funeral Home, Inc.
917 Blondeau Street
Keokuk, IA 52632
View Map
Thomas H. Sinnott


1930 - 2020
Thomas H. Sinnott Obituary
Thomas H. "Tommy" Sinnott, 90, of Nauvoo, Ill., passed away Monday morning, March 9, 2020, at West Point Care Center in West Point, Iowa.

Tommy was born in Lewis County, Mo., on Feb. 19, 1930, to Thomas H. Sinnott, and Catherine Julia (Cahalan) Sinnott.

He was united in marriage with Donna Jean Shuler on April 11, 1953, in Yuma, Ariz. She preceded him in death on April 14, 1998.

Tommy lived in Wayland, Mo., in his younger years, before moving to the Keokuk area. He then moved to Nauvoo following retirement. Tommy worked at Sheller-Globe as an engineer and in the personnel department. Tommy was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church of Nauvoo. He was an amazing artist and he and Donna sold many paintings throughout the years.

He is survived by a daughter, Sandy Farrell of Salina, Kan.; three grandchildren, Phillip (Nicole) Farrell and daughter Lila of Donnellson, John Farrell of Keokuk, and Tom (Kynda) Farrell of Syracuse, Utah; four great-grandchildren, Megan (Ethan) Warnick, and Julie, Josh, and Hailey Farrell; and great-great-grandson Kvothe Warnick.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife, Donna Jean.

Family will greet friends and loved ones at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at DeJong-Greaves Celebration of Life Centers, 917 Blondeau St., Keokuk.

The celebration of Tommy's life will follow visitation at 10:30 a.m., with the Rev. Tony Trosley officiating. Tommy will be laid to rest next to Donna Jean in Frazee Cemetery.

Tributes and condolences may be entered at dejongsfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
