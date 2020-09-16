Thomas "Tom" Harold Holmes, 48, of Denver passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, after a short illness.
Born Oct. 15, 1971, Tom was an accomplished and professional tailor. He was a dresser for the Colorado Opera House and the Denver Ballet. He had his own clothing line and was famous for his costumes and wedding dresses. Tom was a fabulous chef and loved to cook and create wonderful dishes.
Tom was a world traveler. His travels took him to many amazing places such as the Great Wall of China, Machu Picchu in Peru, Australia, Spain, Italy, Rome, Venice and many more countries and adventures. Most recently he spent Christmas in Thailand. He had a friend in every country he visited.
Tom will forever be loved and missed. I love you so much – Mom.
He is survived by his mother Jodie (Jack) Celania of Keokuk; his father Tom (Lisa) Holmes of Luray, Mo.; sister Leslie (Clay) Garthwaite of Alexandria, Mo.; nephew Jamie (Hailey) Holmes; niece Kailynne Holmes; nephews Jamison Holmes and Rylan Kindhart; aunts, uncles and several cousins; and a special friend, Todd Hall of Denver.
Tom was preceded in death by maternal and paternal grandparents.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be directed to a gofundme set up in his memory: In Memory of Thomas Harold Holmes.
Tributes and condolences may be left at www.dejongsfuneralhome.com.
DeJong-Greaves-Printy Funeral Home in Keokuk is in charge of arrangements.