King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
Thomas J. Bell


1945 - 2020
Thomas J. Bell Obituary
Thomas J. Bell, 74, of Fort Madison, passed away at 2:02 p.m. Tuesday, Jan.14, 2020, at his home.
He was born on March 14, 1945, in Chicago, Ill. He married Ruth A. Douglas on Feb. 16, 2000, in Fort Madison.
He was a painter most of his life and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, being outdoors, his dog Mia and riding the open road.
Tom is survived by his wife, Ruth Bell of Fort Madison; and one daughter, Megan Hinderks-Bell of Macomb, Ill.
He was preceded in death by his parents  and one son, Thomas Wilson.
Cremation has been entrusted to the care of King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory.
No services are planned.
A memorial has been established for Tom's family and memorials may be sent to Ruth Bell, 2902 Avenue K, Fort Madison, IA 52627.
Online condolences to Tom's family may be left at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com.
Published in Daily Democrat from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
