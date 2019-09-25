Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heartland Cremation & Burial Society
6113 Blue Ridge Blvd
Raytown, MO 64138
816-313-1677
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Heartland Cremation & Burial Society
6113 Blue Ridge Blvd
Raytown, MO 64138
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Heartland Cremation & Burial Society
6113 Blue Ridge Blvd
Raytown, MO 64138
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Peacher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas James Peacher


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas James Peacher Obituary
Thomas James Peacher, 58, loyal father, friend, and partner, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019.

Tom was born to Dale and Rosemary Peacher on Jan. 22, 1961, in Quincy, Ill.

He grew up in Keokuk, graduated from Cardinal Stritch High School in 1979, and graduated from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Mo., in 1983, with a degree in computer science.

He lived in Kansas City for the duration of his adult life as he worked at AT&T, IBM, and served as a referee for local high school athletics. In March of 2019, he moved to Cape Coral, Fla.

He is survived by his daughters, Christy (Max), Mallory (Chase), and Jackie (Matt); his long-time significant other, Kimberly, and her children Nathan, Becky, and Mallory; his eight grandchildren; his sisters, Karen (Archie), Jan (Tim), and Ellen; his brother John (Linda); his sister-in-law Kelly; as well as, many nieces and nephews.

Tom was preceded in his death by his father, Dale; his mother, Rosemary; and his brother, David.

A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Heartland Cremation and Burial, 6113 Blue Ridge Blvd., Raytown, Mo. A memorial service from 11 to noon will immediately follow at the same location.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Scott Cooper Benefit Fund, 1021 Sherman Drive, Liberty, MO 64068.
Published in Daily Gate from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now