Thomas James Peacher, 58, loyal father, friend, and partner, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019.
Tom was born to Dale and Rosemary Peacher on Jan. 22, 1961, in Quincy, Ill.
He grew up in Keokuk, graduated from Cardinal Stritch High School in 1979, and graduated from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville, Mo., in 1983, with a degree in computer science.
He lived in Kansas City for the duration of his adult life as he worked at AT&T, IBM, and served as a referee for local high school athletics. In March of 2019, he moved to Cape Coral, Fla.
He is survived by his daughters, Christy (Max), Mallory (Chase), and Jackie (Matt); his long-time significant other, Kimberly, and her children Nathan, Becky, and Mallory; his eight grandchildren; his sisters, Karen (Archie), Jan (Tim), and Ellen; his brother John (Linda); his sister-in-law Kelly; as well as, many nieces and nephews.
Tom was preceded in his death by his father, Dale; his mother, Rosemary; and his brother, David.
A visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Heartland Cremation and Burial, 6113 Blue Ridge Blvd., Raytown, Mo. A memorial service from 11 to noon will immediately follow at the same location.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Scott Cooper Benefit Fund, 1021 Sherman Drive, Liberty, MO 64068.
Published in Daily Gate from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019