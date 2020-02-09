|
Thomas James "Tom" Sanderson, 66, of Warsaw, Ill., passed away on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at his home in Warsaw.
Tom was born June 9, 1953, in Keokuk, the son of James Wilson and Helen Pauline (Phillips) Sanderson.
On Nov. 5, 1997, he was united in marriage with Hazel Irene Wiese in Warsaw. She survives.
A member of the American Legion, Tom proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy from 1971 to 1974. He was also a member of Burnside Christian Church. Tom was employed as a carpenter, and enjoyed woodworking for his clients and his family. He was always tinkering with something, and always kept busy. Some of his favorite hobbies included grilling, watching western shows, watching the eagles at the river, yardwork and gardening his tomatoes. Above all else, Tom valued the time he spent with his family. He loved his grandchildren with all his heart. Tom was truly an inspiration to everyone he met.
Tom is survived by his wife Hazel Sanderson of Warsaw; his son Chris (Ashley) Sanderson of Keokuk; two daughters, Nichol Foutch of Keokuk, and April Quint of Fayette, Mo.; his sister Carol (Larry) Lemley of Carthage, Ill.; two brothers, Mark Sanderson of Quincy, Ill., and Ron Sanderson of Camp Point, Ill.; his half-brother Fred (Elaine) Shoemaker of San Antonio, Texas; his sister-in-law Donna Sanderson of Carthage; nine grandchildren, Shannon (Sam), Shania (Dylan) Sarah, Tayrin (Craig), Tayla (Kendall), Donisa, Taygen, Bretty and Jace; three great-grandchildren, Alekay, Aydien and Khyson; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Dave; his sister Linda; and an infant daughter.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Printy Funeral Home in Warsaw, with burial to follow at Keokuk National Cemetery in Keokuk. Graveside military honors will be rendered by the Hancock County Honor Guard.
Visitation will be held Monday from 2-7 p.m., with family meeting friends from 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorials may be directed to the or .
Tributes and condolences may be left at www.printyfuneralhome.com.
Printy Funeral Home of Warsaw is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Gate from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020