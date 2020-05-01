Thomas L. Parlette
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rev. Thomas L. Parlette, 73, a retired priest of the Diocese of Davenport, died peacefully, Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Country Manor, Davenport.
Due to the current health crisis, a private service will take place with burial in the Priest Circle at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Davenport.
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. Memorials may be made to St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, Davenport.
Thomas L. Parlette was born on Nov. 13, 1946, in Lima, Ohio, a son of Orville and Myrtle (Waggoner) Parlette.
Father Parlette worked for the Army for nine years where he spent a majority of time as director of religious education at several Army posts, including Augsburg, Germany.
Father Parlette completed his theology studies at Catholic University and was ordained to the priesthood by Bishop Gerald O'Keefe on June 23, 1989, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Bettendorf. Father Parlette served throughout the Diocese including Holy Family Parish in Fort Madison, St. Ann's in Long Grove, and retired from St. Alphonsus, Davenport.
Father Parlette was fluent in four languages, including German, French, and Spanish. He enjoyed reading and you could often spot him on a daily walk.
Father is survived by his special and dear friend, Janis Anderson, and her family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers, and a sister.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Democrat from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved