Thomas R. Helling
1951 - 2020
Thomas R. Helling, 68, of Fort Madison, passed away at 11:52 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at his home.

He was born on Oct. 19, 1951, in Fort Madison, to Richard and Jean Hoenig Helling. On April 16, 1971 he married Deborah Danley in Fort Madison.

Tom was a self-employed carpenter. He was a member of Holy Family Parish and served in the U.S. Army Reserves.

Tom enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, boating, spending time at his cabin and especially working on his acreage. Tom was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan. He and Debbie enjoyed wintering in Gulf Shores, Ala.

He was always the first one to help anyone. His family was most important to him, his grandchildren and great grandchildren were his pride and joy.

Survivors include his wife, Debbie Helling of Fort Madison; one daughter, Tonya (Alex) Schnedler of Fort Madison; one son, Larry (Dawn) Helling of Fort Madison; three grandchildren, Eric Mueller, Derrik Helling and Macy Helling; three great grandchildren, Jaivonei, Airali and Parker; his mother, Jean Helling of Fort Madison; three brothers, Gary (Ruth Ann) Helling of Springfield, Ill., Roger (Carol) Helling of Farmington, and Jeff (Lori) Helling of Montrose.

He was preceded in death by his father and grandparents.

Per his wishes, cremation has been entrusted to the care of King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory.

A funeral mass will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13, at Ss. Mary & Joseph Church, with Reverend Joseph Phung officiating. The family will meet with friends from 10-11 a.m. just prior to the service at the church. The church requires all attending to wear masks. Burial will be at a later date in Gethsemane Cemetery.

Friends and family are invited to Tom and Debbie's home following the mass for a time of food and fellowship.

In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established for St. Jude's hospital and online condolences can be left at www.kinglynk.com

Published in Daily Democrat from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
