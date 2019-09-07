Home

POWERED BY

Services
King-Lynk Funeral Home
3507 Avenue L
Fort Madison, IA 52627
319-372-1952
Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Bernhardt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas W. "Tom" Bernhardt


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Thomas W. "Tom" Bernhardt Obituary
Thomas "Tom", W. Bernhardt, 56, of Fort Madison passed away at 10:50 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at his home.
He was born on April 11, 1963, in Fort Madison, to Wayne and Sarah "Sally" Six Bernhardt. On May 2, 1992 he married Kristina Kulp in Burlington.
Tom worked for many years at The Paper Mill. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and absolutely loved the St. Louis Cardinals.
Survivors include his wife, Kris Bernhardt of Fort Madison; two sons, Luke Bernhardt of Ft. Campbell, KY and Nick Bernhardt of Fort Madison; two sisters, Nancy (Dave) Morgan of Fort Madison and Carol (Orville) Pence of Burlington; one brother, Mark (Brenda) Bernhardt of Fort Madison; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Leonard and his beloved dog, Sharkey.
Friends may call after 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9,  at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory where the family will meet with friends from 5-7  p.m. Following visitation, his body will be cremated.
A memorial has been established for and online condolences may be left at www.kinglynk.com
Published in Daily Democrat from Sept. 7 to Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Thomas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now