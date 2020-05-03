Toban Josiah Zechin, stillborn infant of Tamara and Kevan Zechin Jr. of Mount Pleasant, lived in his mother's womb for 30 weeks and 4 days. On April 28, 2020 his nurse midwife discovered that Toban's very special heart had stopped.



A private family burial will be at Mount Zion Cemetery in Maxwell, Iowa, and a celebration of his life will be at a later date.



Beatty Funeral Home is caring for Toban and his family.

