Toban Josiah Zechin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Toban's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Toban Josiah Zechin, stillborn infant of Tamara and Kevan Zechin Jr. of Mount Pleasant, lived in his mother's womb for 30 weeks and 4 days. On April 28, 2020 his nurse midwife discovered that Toban's very special heart had stopped.

A private family burial will be at Mount Zion Cemetery in Maxwell, Iowa, and a celebration of his life will be at a later date.

Beatty Funeral Home is caring for Toban and his family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Gate from May 3 to May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Beatty Funeral Home - Wayland
301 West Main
Wayland, IA 52654
319-256-4081
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved