Todd Allen Lambert, 54, of Keokuk passed away Dec. 6, 2019.
He was born Aug. 29, 1965, to Judy Taylor Lambert of Keokuk and Joe Lambert of Newton, formally of Keokuk.
He was owner of Artistic Painting and Drywall in Keokuk.
Todd is survived by his son Cody Lambert of New London, Iowa; his daughter Autum Lambert of Keokuk; a brother Kenny Lambert of Keokuk; a sister Brenda Lambert Macy of Arlington Texas; two grandsons, Evan and Rowen; and five nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and the loving mother of his children, Kristal Cockran.
There will be no services.
DeJong-Greaves Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Daily Gate from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019