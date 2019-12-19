Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Todd Lambert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Todd Allen Lambert


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Todd Allen Lambert Obituary
Todd Allen Lambert, 54, of Keokuk passed away Dec. 6, 2019.

He was born Aug. 29, 1965, to Judy Taylor Lambert of Keokuk and Joe Lambert of Newton, formally of Keokuk.

He was owner of Artistic Painting and Drywall in Keokuk.

Todd is survived by his son Cody Lambert of New London, Iowa; his daughter Autum Lambert of Keokuk; a brother Kenny Lambert of Keokuk; a sister Brenda Lambert Macy of Arlington Texas; two grandsons, Evan and Rowen; and five nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and the loving mother of his children, Kristal Cockran.

There will be no services.

DeJong-Greaves Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Daily Gate from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Todd's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -