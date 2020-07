Or Copy this URL to Share

Tomasi F. Tukuafu, 79, of Nauvoo, Ill., died at 7:12 a.m. Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at his home, surrounded by loving family.



The funeral service will be at 9 a.m. Saturday, July 18, at the Sunset Stage in Nauvoo. Burial will follow in the Riverside Cemetery near Hamilton, Ill. No visitation is planned.

