Tony "Bones" Palmer, 52, of Keokuk, died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at UnityPoint Health – Iowa Methodist Medical Center in Des Moines.
He was born Nov. 17, 1968, in Burlington, the son of Clair and Norma McGraw Palmer.
On Jan. 25, 1990, he was united in marriage with Susan McCarl in Burlington. She survives.
Tony was a mechanic all his life. He enjoyed going to car shows and to the drag strips, watching the hot rods race. Cruising the back roads with his wife and grandkids looking for old cars was a highlight of his week.
He considered his friends like family and would do anything for any of them. Most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren teaching them all about cars and leavin' burnouts, especially in his pride and joy, his 1993 GMC Yukon 4x4.
Other survivors include two daughters, Shannon Watts (Travis Meyers) and her children, Abigail, Kylie, Cadence, Hayden, Chase and Leah, all of Keokuk, and Shawndra Spoores (James Balmer) and her children, Alyssa, Haylee, Jace and Jaxson, all of Fort Madison; his mother, Norma Palmer of Stronghurst, Ill.; one sister, Lori Lewis (John) of Denmark; two nieces and one nephew; 10 great-nieces and great-nephews; and his mother in law, Gloria McCarl of Fort Madison.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; his father Clair Palmer; his father-in-law Franklin McCarl; four uncles and three aunts.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the family.
