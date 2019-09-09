Home

Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk
1328 Concert St.
Keokuk, IA 52632
(319) 524-3377
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Tracy Jo Hymes


1960 - 2019
Tracy Jo Hymes Obituary
Tracy Jo Hymes, 58, of Keokuk, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at the Great River Hospice House in West Burlington.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, at the Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk, with Calvin Stevens officiating.
Visitation will be held prior to the service from 12 noon -1 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home, with family meeting with friends at that time.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Democrat from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019
