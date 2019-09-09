Home

Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk
1328 Concert St.
Keokuk, IA 52632
(319) 524-3377
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk
1328 Concert St.
Keokuk, IA 52632
Memorial service
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Vigen Memorial Home & Crematory - Keokuk
1328 Concert St.
Keokuk, IA 52632
1960 - 2019
Tracy Jo Hymes Obituary
Tracy Jo Hymes, 58, of Keokuk, died Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at the Great River Hospice House in West Burlington.

She was born Nov. 16, 1960, in Keokuk, the daughter of Wayland T. and Karen Thompson Lander.

Tracy married Russell L. Hymes in 1978 in Hamilton, Ill.

She had been employed at Silgan Container in Fort Madison for 15 years. She was of the Christian faith. Tracy was very athletic and competitive and enjoyed playing softball in her younger years on the Women's Superstar Team. Spending time outdoors in the sun was her favorite pastime and she loved being in the water and participating in water sports. She was an avid fan of the Hawkeyes, the New England Patriots and the Chicago Cubs. Tracy also enjoyed listening to the great music of the '70s, playing billiards and riding her motorcycle. She was a lover of animals and her cats and dogs had a special place in her heart. Tracy's greatest joy in life was spending time with her daughter.

She is survived by her daughter, Jamey Lynn Hymes of Keokuk; one sister, Terri Lander (Robert Williams) of Keokuk; nieces and nephews, Kara, Chad, Michael and Andrea Lander; great-nieces and nephews, Harley Jo Fifer, Olivia Tague and Tristin Tague; and a dear friend, Diane Gassaway.

She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Master Sgt. Julie Lander; and her long-time friend, Debbie Schmitz.

A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk, with Calvin Stevens officiating.

Visitation will be held prior to the service from noon to 1 p.m., Wednesday, at the funeral home, with family meeting with friends at that time.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Sept. 9 to Sept. 10, 2019
