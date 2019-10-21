|
Twila Nadine Groene, 93, of Fort Madison, passed away at 11:45 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at The Kensington.
She was born on Aug. 5, 1926 in Kahoka, Mo., to Grover and Isabel Renner Kirchner. She graduated from Kahoka High School & Gem City Business College in Quincy, Ill.
She married Harold A. Groene on March 5, 1946, in Fort Madison. He preceded her in death on March 4, 1996. She worked at the Sheaffer Pen Company, JC Penney and St. Joseph's School. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church, Altar & Rosary Society, Daughters of Isabella, Catholic Ladies Auxiliary, VFW Auxiliary and the Newberry Center.
She was a kindergarten teacher in Texas, a Red Cross volunteer, a Cub Scout Den Mother and an elementary school room mother. Twila enjoyed playing cards, going to the casino and dancing. Twila was an avid Cubs fan and enjoyed taking care of her granddogs.Twila was a great cook and made the best sugar cookies and mints.
Twila and Harold saw much of the country while driving cars for Shottenkirk. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandson Steve and the great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; one son in law: Skip Peters; and two sisters, Velma and Darlene.
Twila is survived by two daughters, Bev (Bill) Link and Karen Peters, both of Fort Madison; one son, Gary Groene of Los Angeles, Calif.; one grandson, Steve (Bridget) Link of Fort Madison; and three great grandchildre, Addison Link, Jordan (Kaisha) Brown and Maggie Walker.
Friends may call after 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22, with the family to receive friends from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and a wake service to be held at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory.
The funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Sacred Heart Church, with Rev. Bruce DeRammelaere officiating. Burial will be held at Soldiers' Circle in Oakland Cemetery.
Following the burial, a luncheon will be held at the Fort Madison Elk's Lodge at 719 Ave. H.
A memorial has been established for Holy Trinity Catholic Schools or P.A.W. Animal Shelter.
Online condolences and a video tribute of her life may be viewed at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com.
Published in Daily Democrat on Oct. 21, 2019