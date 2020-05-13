Vanessa Frazee Triplett
1974 - 2020
Vanessa Frazee Triplett, 46, of Rutledge, Mo., who died unexpectedly on Monday, May 11, 2020, in the emergency room of Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville, Mo.

Funeral services will be Friday, May 15, at Downing Christian Church in Downing, Mo., with private burial in Indian Creek Cemetery, Rutledge. Due to Covid19 restrictions, seating will be limited.

Friends may call at Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka, Mo., after 9 a.m. Thursday, with family visitation from 5-8 p.m. COVID-19 restrictions will be in force and a face mask is suggested.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Downing Christian Church
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Funeral Home - Kahoka
975 E Main
Kahoka, MO 63445
(660) 727-2117
