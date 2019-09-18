|
Velma Lee Layman, 83, of Keokuk, passed away Sept. 11, 2019. at UnityPoint Health-Keokuk.
The daughter of Vesta Jewell (Spees) Lewis and Berl Ruphus Lewis, Velma Lee was born March 9, 1936, in Downing, Mo. She married Carl Jennings Blackburn in 1954 and had three children, Jerry (died in infancy), Carl Jennings Blackburn Jr. (Shayla) of Niota, Ill., and Terry Lee Blackburn Archer (Tammy) of Marion, Iowa. She later married Marion Thomas Layman.
Survivors include her children; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; two sisters, Vena Lou Lewis Tallman, and Berneta Lewis, both of Lancaster, Mo.; and very special friend Jim Brunnelson of Hamilton, Ill.
Velma wished to be cremated without funeral services.
The family is planning a celebration of life to be held at a later date.
Cards may be sent c/o 2708 N. County Rd 1500, Niota, IL 62358.
