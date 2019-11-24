Home

Vera H. Royce

Vera H. Royce, 99, of Colona, Ill., formerly of Nauvoo, Ill., died at 4:05 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

The family will receive friends from 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, at the Nauvoo United Methodist Church.

A memorial service is at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the Nauvoo United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Mark Hendrickson officiating. Burial will be at the Nauvoo City Cemetery.
Published in Daily Gate from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
