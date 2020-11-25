1/1
Vera May (Gnann) Mohart
1925 - 2020
Vera May Mohart, 95, of Nauvoo, Ill., passed away at 8:05 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in Carthage, Ill.

She was born on Oct. 17, 1925, in Fort Madison, the daughter of Everett and Eunice (Walther) Gnann. On Dec. 21, 1946, she married John Lloyd Mohart in Nauvoo, Ill. He preceded her in death on March 12, 2010.

Survivors include her two daughters. Karen Austin of Hamilton, Ill., and Peggy (Randy) Putzler of Lake St. Louis, Mo.; four grandchildren, Maria (Tom) Hopp, Jason (LeeAnn) Austin, Rusty (Amy) Putzler and Deborah Stinebaker; nine great grandchildren, Blake Hopp, Bryton (Delaney) Hopp, Brody (Samantha) Hopp, Dillon Austin, Isabella Austin, Cheyenne Austin, Christopher Putzler, Mason Putzler and Corey Stinebaker.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lloyd; daughter Diane on June 10, 1967; son-in-law Robert Austin on Oct. 7, 2007; and grandson Michael Todd Putzler on March 29, 1972.

Vera was born, raised and spent her married life on the same farm until moving to town in 2012. She was a member of the Nauvoo Presbyterian Church, the Ladies Aid of the church and the VFW Auxiliary. She taught in a one room school house. Vera and Lloyd enjoyed ballroom and square dancing. Most of all, they loved visiting with their family.

A private graveside service will be held Sunday, Nov. 29, at Nauvoo City Cemetery, with Pastor Mark Anderson officiating.

Memorials have been established in her memory for Nauvoo Fire and Rescue or Camp Callahan and can be mailed to the family at Schmitz - Banks & Beals Funeral Home, P.O. Box 201, Nauvoo, Ill.

Schmitz-Banks & Beals Funeral Home in Nauvoo is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.sbbfuneralhome.com.

Published in Daily Democrat from Nov. 25 to Nov. 26, 2020.
