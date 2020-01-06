|
Verlan Lee Stevens Sr., 88, of Gowrie, Iowa, formerly of Keokuk, died Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the Pearl Valley Rehab Center in Gowrie.
He was born Aug. 19, 1931, in Kirksville, Mo., the son of James and Cora Williams Stevens.
Verlan was united in marriage with Letha Marie Reed. She preceded him in death in 1966.
He enjoyed collecting stamps and Indian jewelry. Verlan was a fan of Elvis and loved listening to his music.
He is survived by two sons, James (Janet) Stevens Sr., of Keokuk, and Lewis "Art" Stevens, of Missouri; three daughters, Shirley Stevens and Nancy (Stacy) Bell, all of Keokuk, and Laurie (Gary) Townsend of Peoria, Ill.; plus many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Besides his wife, he was also preceded in death by one son, Verlan "Spud" Stevens Jr; five daughters; one grandson, Jack L. Stevens; and several brothers and sisters.
A gathering of remembrance will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Lake Cooper Foundation at 810 Main St, in Keokuk.
Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk, is assisting the family with arrangements.
