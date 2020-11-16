Vernetha P. Speer, 93, of Basco, Ill., passed away at her home Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at 11:26 a.m.



Vernetha was born Oct. 25, 1927, the daughter of Richard and Mattie (Fink) Wichman at their home in Basco. She attended Basco school and graduated from Elvaston High School.



On Jan. 12, 1947, she was united in marriage to Leland Speer at Immanuel Lutheran Church near Basco. He preceded her in death in 2008.



Vernetha enjoyed sewing, yard sales and cooking. She also enjoyed gardening and especially flowers. She loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church near Basco.



Vernetha is survived by three children, David Speer, Mark Speer, and Deborah (Mike) Symmonds, all of Basco; grandchildren, Eric Speer, Aaron (Denise) Speer, Whitney Speer, Trista (Daniel) Denning, Jennifer (Dustin) Roskamp and Nathan Symmonds; great-grandchildren, Morgan (Austin) McDonald, Logan, Cole and Caleb Speer, Taylynn, Hayslee and Mayven Denning and Lawson and Levah Roskamp; a great-great-grandchild, Raylee McDonald; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leland; a daughter, Beverly Greenhagen; two sons in infancy; and two sisters, Delores Vance and Alvina Ancelet.



Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Immanuel Lutheran Church near Basco, with burial to follow in the church cemetery.



Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Monday at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage.



Memorials may be directed to Immanuel Lutheran Church.



Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is in charge of arrangements.

