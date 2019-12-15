Home

Vernon E. Peck


1938 - 2019
Vernon E. Peck Obituary
Vernon E. Peck, 81, of Fort Madison, passed away at 4:41 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Fort Madison Community Hospital.
He was born on March 28, 1938, in Keokuk,  to Raymond and Eva Pruett Peck. He married Jeanette E. Prasch on Oct. 27, 1956 in Fort Madison.
He was an entrepreneur and owned a heating & cooling business and a locksmith business in Fort Madison for many years and was the co-owner of the Cottage Café for 30 years.
He served in the U.S. Air Force for 5 years and was a member of Holy Family Parish. He was a collector of numerous types of antiques, including airplanes and antique cars.
Vern is survived by his wife, Jeanette Peck of Fort Madison; two daughters, Karen McAlister of Fort Madison, Sue (Ronnie) Rea of Fort Madison; one son, Danny (Paula) Peck of Fort Madison; five grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter; one step brother and one step sister.
He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers  and one sister.
Friends may call after 2 p.m.  Tuesday, Dec. 17,with the family to receive friends from 4:30 to 6p.m. at King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory. A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. immediately following the visitation. A private family burial will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
A memorial has been established for Holy Family Parish or West Hancock County K9 Rescue.
Online condolences and a video tribute of Vern's life may be viewed at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com.
Published in Daily Democrat from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
