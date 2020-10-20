Vernon G. Thompson, 95, of Revere, Mo., formerly of Keokuk and Canon City, Colo., died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at his home.
Vernon was born July 12, 1925, in Cloquet, Minn., the son of Gilbert and Clara (Beldon) Thompson.
He was united in marriage with Bonnie Cochran on July 30, 1949, in Canon City, Colo. Vernon, and Bonnie lived in Canon City for 60 years before relocating to Keokuk. Bonnie preceded him in death on April 7, 2007.
Vernon worked as a chemist for Portland Ideal Cement in Florence, Colo., and retired after 31 years of service. After his retirement, he then worked at Persolite in Florence, Colo., for 10 years.
Vernon was a member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Keokuk.
First and foremost, Vernon loved his children and grandchildren and cherished the time he spent with them. He also loved playing his guitar, writing poetry and collecting knives. His favorite saying was "Every day is a holiday, every meal a banquet, and today is my day off." He enjoyed having coffee with his friends every morning at Hy-Vee.
He is survived by three daughters, Dale Bowman and husband Ron of Colorado Springs, Colo., Peg Herlyck and husband Les of Blocksburg, Calif., and Kelli Christy and husband Pete of Revere; two grandsons, Jesse Herlyck, and Dee Jay Bowman (Cindy); two granddaughters, Amber Boltz (Robert), and Angela Gray (Sean); and four great-grandchildren, Rory, Brylee and Kyler Boltz, and Donovan Bowman.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Jeannette Pickero, Pearl Young, and Dorothy Houser.
According to his wishes, there will be no services.
Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk is assisting the family with arrangements.
