1/1
Vernon G. Thompson
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vernon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vernon G. Thompson, 95, of Revere, Mo., formerly of Keokuk and Canon City, Colo., died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at his home.

Vernon was born July 12, 1925, in Cloquet, Minn., the son of Gilbert and Clara (Beldon) Thompson.

He was united in marriage with Bonnie Cochran on July 30, 1949, in Canon City, Colo. Vernon, and Bonnie lived in Canon City for 60 years before relocating to Keokuk. Bonnie preceded him in death on April 7, 2007.

Vernon worked as a chemist for Portland Ideal Cement in Florence, Colo., and retired after 31 years of service. After his retirement, he then worked at Persolite in Florence, Colo., for 10 years.

Vernon was a member of First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Keokuk.

First and foremost, Vernon loved his children and grandchildren and cherished the time he spent with them. He also loved playing his guitar, writing poetry and collecting knives. His favorite saying was "Every day is a holiday, every meal a banquet, and today is my day off." He enjoyed having coffee with his friends every morning at Hy-Vee.

He is survived by three daughters, Dale Bowman and husband Ron of Colorado Springs, Colo., Peg Herlyck and husband Les of Blocksburg, Calif., and Kelli Christy and husband Pete of Revere; two grandsons, Jesse Herlyck, and Dee Jay Bowman (Cindy); two granddaughters, Amber Boltz (Robert), and Angela Gray (Sean); and four great-grandchildren, Rory, Brylee and Kyler Boltz, and Donovan Bowman.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Jeannette Pickero, Pearl Young, and Dorothy Houser.

According to his wishes, there will be no services.

Vigen Memorial Home in Keokuk is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.vigenmemorialhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Gate from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved