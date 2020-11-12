1/1
Veta M. (Manley) Stewart
1926 - 2020
Veta M. Stewart, 94, of Fort Madison, passed away at 3:58 p.m. on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Unity Point Hospital in Keokuk.

She was born on May 24, 1926 in Lewistown, Mo., to Arthur W. & Luella B. Hendred Manley. She married Edward L. Stewart on April 28, 2001 in Des Moines. He preceded her in death on May 9, 2008. She was a receptionist at Wells Fargo Bank in Des Moines and enjoyed doing crafts, especially quilting & crocheting.

Veta is the last of her family and is survived only by several nieces & nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and several brothers & sisters.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, November 16, at Oakland Cemetery in Fort Madison.

Online condolences to Veta's family may be left at the King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory website: www.kinglynk.com.

King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.

Published in Daily Democrat from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
