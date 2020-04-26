Home

Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street
Davenport, IA 52803
(563) 322-4438
Vickie L. Varner


1959 - 2020
Vickie L. Varner Obituary
Vicki L. Varner, 60, of Davenport, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020, at UnityPoint Health - St. Luke's Hospital, Cedar Rapids. Per her wish, Vicki was cremated with inurnment at the National Cemetery, Rock Island Arsenal. A celebration of life will be on Nov. 14, 2020. Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport, is assisting the family.

Vicki Lea Eddleman was born Nov. 14, 1959, in Beloit, Wis., a daughter of Ryland "Rock" and Barbara "Bobbie" (Meyer) Eddleman.

Vicki grew up in Hamilton, Ill., and was united in marriage with Steve Varner, Sept. 16, 1978, in the same location.

Vicki gave birth to her only son, Travis Varner, on Dec. 23, 1988 in Davenport.

Vicki was THEE life of the party. She danced like nobody was watching, or, if they were, she did not care. Her gracious heart, contagious laugh and confident personality unlocked many life-long friendships. Everywhere she went, from a concert to a casino, from a bar to a bistro, from a grocery store to a department store… friendships with Vicki occurred.

She is survived by her husband for over 40 years, Steve, and their son Travis (Michelle Wallace) Varner, San Francisco, Calif.; her dad, Ryland "Rock" (Sherry) Eddleman, Davenport; her siblings, Louise (Rusty) Steele, Palm Bay, Fla., Jamie (Steve) Hintz, East Moline, Ill., Dereck (Chrissy) Eddleman, South Beloit, Ill., Carol Eddleman / Smith (Rod Phillips), Burlington, Emma'le (Brian) Blaydes, Big Lake, Minn.; many friends, nieces and nephews; as well as her silly boys, dogs Jasper and Jackpot.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara; in addition to pets she considered family, Tigger, Buster, Boo-Boo, Cosmo, Ralphie, Fluffy, Boots, Taffy and Dexter.

Online remembrances and condolences can be expressed, and are highly encouraged, by visiting Vicki's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Gate from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020
