Printy Funeral Home
405 Cherry St
Carthage, IL 62321
(217) 357-3144
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Printy Funeral Home
405 Cherry St
Carthage, IL 62321
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
10:00 AM
Printy Funeral Home
405 Cherry St
Carthage, IL 62321
Burial
Following Services
Oakwood Cemetery
Hamilton, IL
Vicky Sue Lee


1959 - 2020
Vicky Sue Lee Obituary
Vicky Sue "Peaches" Lee, 60, of Carthage, Ill., passed away Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital in Peoria, Ill.

Vicky was born Aug. 4, 1959, the daughter of Junior and Naomi Leeds in Keokuk.

She was raised in Basco and graduated from Warsaw High School in 1977, the area she loved. The next year she began working at Methode Electronics in Carthage where she spent 30 years working in document control.

On July 2, 1988, she was united in marriage with Lamont Lee in Carthage, Ill. Vicky loved spending time with her family and friends. She also enjoyed fishing and Mickey Mouse. Those who knew her best enjoyed her "problem solving" in their lives and will miss all her brittles and various other treats.

Vicky is survived by her husband, Lamont "Potsie" Lee of Carthage; nephew, Dan Sammons and family of Kernersville, N.C.; and two sisters, Judy Haist of DesMoines and Kathy Hoener of Mendon, Ill.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Funeral services were at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage, with burial in Oakwood Cemetery in Hamilton, Ill.

Visitation was at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage from 5-8 p.m. Sunday.

Memorials may be directed to the family of Vicky Lee.

Printy Funeral Home of Carthage was in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Gate from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
